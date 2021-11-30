Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 30 November 2021 – A middle-aged man, who is in love with an old white woman, has shamelessly posted a video goofing around in bed.

In the hilarious video that has excited Netizens, the granny is seen waving and smiling when her ‘Ben 10’ brings his phone closer to record their escapades.

They were just relaxing in bed vaping while listening to music.

Cases of young African men falling in love with old white women for VISAs and monetary gain are common.

Here’s the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.