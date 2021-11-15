Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 15, 2021 – Betty Maina, who was appointed a director for Athi Water Works Development Agency by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2019, has impressed Kenyans after she did something special for her parents.

The well-educated lady proved her love for her elderly parents by building them a posh home in Murang’a that could outdo some mansions in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi.

She handed over the house to her parents in a colourful ceremony attended by senior Government officials and politicians among them former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and Women Rep, Sabina Chege.

Betty worked for Murang’a Women Rep Sabina Chege before she got the new job at Athi Water Works Development Agency, where she works under Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Permanent Secretary, Joseph Wairagu.

Here are photos and videos of the palatial home that she built for her parents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST