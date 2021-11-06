Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 06 November 2021 – A young man who was caught stealing a car engine was given a punishment that he will never forget anytime soon.

After being disciplined by a mob, he was ordered to climb a hill while carrying the stolen engine in a wheelbarrow.

It was not an easy task for him but he had to follow the orders to save his precious life.

A social media user shared the hilarious video and captioned it, “Thief forced to climb a hill with car engine he was reportedly caught stealing”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.