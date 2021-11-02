Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 02 November 2021 – An 18-year-old man from Mogotio is currently in custody after an argument with his brother over an apiary turned fatal.

Alex Kalemaa Kiptoi, is accused of killing his elder brother Joseph Kipsingor kiptoi, 43, whom he accused of taking the lion’s share of over 40 beehives that their late father had left behind.

Angered by his elder brother whom he accused of denying him his rightful share of his inheritance, Alex shot him with an arrow on his right thigh, leaving him to bleed to death.

A sombre mood engulfed Kapndasum village in Koituimet sub-location, as curious onlookers who couldn’t come to terms with Kipsingor’s death thronged the scene of the murder.

Detectives based at Mogotio police station processed the scene, recovered crucial exhibits, and arrested the suspect who is currently a guest of the state.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased is lying at a morgue in Eldama Ravine town.

BY DCI.

