Friday, 26 November 2021 – A prison warder has recounted how he declined a bribe of Ksh 1 Million to smuggle fruits and juice to slain Islamic cleric Aboud Rogo.

Rogo, who was murdered by security agents on August 27, 2012, as he took his wife to hospital in Mombasa, had been charged in connection with the Kikambala Hotel bombing in 2002 and taken to Kamiti.

While at Kamiti, the warder was approached by a group of friends who had come to visit Rogo.

They dangled the bribe so that they could be allowed to meet the radical cleric and give him fruits and juice.

However, he declined the mouthwatering bribe and when his boss found out, he started frustrating him.

“I stood my ground and refused to take the money. I thought I was acting in the right way.

“However, that gesture marked the beginning of my problems; I became a marked man,” the warder said.

He was summoned by his boss and lectured for denying him an opportunity to make good money.

“He was furious that I had denied him the opportunity to make good money,” the warder said.

