Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 14 November 2021 – The famous Tunnel Club that is located along Mombasa Road has been shut down after detectives established that terrorists were planning to stage an attack.

Cyprian Nyakundi shared a video of revellers being ordered to get out of the popular entertainment joint by the police after detectives gathered intelligence that terrorists were planning to attack revellers.

“Popular night spot “The Tunnel” along Mombasa Road has been closed indefinitely after it became a target of a terror attack by a Somali/American citizen, who was arrested by anti-terror police yesterday,”Nyakundi wrote and shared the video below.

The closure of the club comes just a day after a terror suspect, who was planning to stage an attack, was arrested within Langata shopping center

The suspect, identified as Ali Abdullahi Hussein, was arrested by detectives within Langata shopping centre after he approached a police officer on patrol and cunningly sought information from him that he found suspicious.

The suspect sought to know on which day of the week a popular joint along Langata road, hosts the largest number of patrons.

The officer was puzzled by the questions from the suspect, who posed as an ordinary civilian seeking general information.

When the officer hesitated to respond, the suspect offered a reward of Sh180,000 in exchange for the information that was not forthcoming.

Convinced that the man was up to no good, the officer on patrol called his colleagues who responded immediately and arrested the suspect.

1,396 U.S dollars were recovered from the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.