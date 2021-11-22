Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 22 November 2021 – A little-known pastor is the talk of social media after he was captured on camera pulling some crazy stunts during a deliverance service.

The man of God was seen in the hilarious video ‘slashing’ Satan with a panga in the pulpit while speaking in tongues.

He alleged that the ‘Panga’ was anointed.

His brainwashed followers rose from their seats and prayed loudly as the pastor pulled the crazy stunts.

It’s sad to see grown-up men and women being brainwashed like toddlers by rogue men of God.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.