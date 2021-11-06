Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 06 November 2021 – A married woman is in police custody after she stole Ksh 150,000 from her husband and ran away from their matrimonial home.

According to reports, her husband reported the matter to the police and after investigations, it was discovered that she had booked a guest room where she was squandering the money with her boyfriend, who is older than her.

Police stormed into the guest room in the company of her husband and caught them red-handed having fun using the stolen money.

They were arrested and taken to custody.

Here are photos of the cunning woman and her dreadlocked boyfriend, who is older than her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.