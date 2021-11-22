Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 22 November 2021 – A side-chick embarrassed a married man after she went live on her social media pages and recorded a video of them in bed naked.

They had met for their usual sex escapades and while they were having some nice time in bed naked, she went live and started recording.

The man almost collapsed after he realized that his side chick was busy recording without his consent, prompting him to cover his face to avoid further embarrassment.

What will he tell his wife when she sees this video?

Some side-chicks are just childish.

Watch the video below.

