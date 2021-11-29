Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 29, 2021 – An artist who has been singing songs to praise Deputy President William Ruto has sought financial help from his fans and friends.

The said artist, identified as Peter Njenga, has released several songs heaping praises on the Deputy President.

Last year, he released a song dubbed Roundi Hii Ni Ruto to campaign for the Deputy President, who is vying for the Presidency.

However, he has not benefited in any way despite releasing songs to praise Ruto.

Yesterday, he reached out to popular singer and philanthropist Karangu Muraya for financial help.

According to Karangu, the singer sounds distressed and is planning to commit suicide.

“I have received this disturbing message from my longtime friend and gospel artist Peterson Njenga and I am trying to call him and he is not picking up my calls…..whatever it maybe…may Jehovah see him through,” Karangu posted.

He further wrote a disturbing message to Karangu in Kikuyu that read, “I am at the end my brother. I need your help before I sink deep and you lose me.”

Here’s one of the songs that he released to praise Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.