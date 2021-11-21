Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 21 November 2021 – A man lost his life on Sunday evening after he was involved in a grisly road accident along Mombasa Road.

According to reports, he was overtaking dangerously along the busy road and bullying other motorists before he collided with a bus.

Several cans of beer were found in his car, an indication that he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

His car was written off after the fatal crash.

Here are photos from the scene of the accident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.