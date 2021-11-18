Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 18 November 2021 – A concerned Kenyan has shared a video of a middle-aged lady who was reportedly drugged by some Nigerian men at Kaisa Garden Apartments in Kileleshwa.

According to reports, she left the apartment while barefooted and boarded a motorbike.

A few minutes later, she alighted from the motorbike and started screaming while attempting to strip naked.

Word has it that she had been invited to the apartment by some unidentified Nigerian men for paid sex.

They sexually abused her, drugged her, and then threw her out of their apartment without paying her even a single penny.

Such cases are common in lavish apartments around Kileleshwa where Nigerian fraudsters reside.

They look for young ladies online and invite them to their apartments for paid sex, where they sexually abuse them and drug them.

Here is a video of the unfortunate incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST