The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority is responsible for providing regulatory oversight, air navigation services and aviation training in Kenya. The Authority is seeking to recruit qualified Kenyan citizens to fill the following vacant positions in its establishment:

LECTURER I – AVIATION SAFETY – KCAA SCALE 8

REF: EASA/AS/15/21 – (3 POSTS)

Faculty/Department: Aviation Safety & Security Management

Reports To: Head of Department Aviation Safety and Security Training

Job Purpose: To plan and manage courses and other training activities in the section

Responsibilities

Conducting research on subject matter for continuous improvement and development of courses;

Developing and reviewing programmes and course materials;

Preparing course plans, schemes of work and lesson plans;

Training delivery in the area of specialization;

Setting up of simulators, laboratories, workshops and classroom teaching aids;

Evaluating, assessing and examining trainees in compliance with relevant policies and guidelines, processing results;

Managing courses which includes preparation of course plans, course evaluation and reporting;

Providing subject-matter expertise, advising and offering guidance as required by teaching staff, internal and external stakeholders, including the Authority;

Monitoring and evaluating instructor’s performance;

Ensuring integrity, accuracy and security of academic records; and

Ensuring training manuals, methods, teaching aids and processes are compliant with national and international standards and regulations.

Performing any other duties as may be assigned by the Head of Department –Aviation Safety and Security

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Engineering, Aviation Management, Humanities and Social Sciences, Education, Physical Sciences, Information Science, or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Professional Qualification in flight safety discipline (Licensing, Aerodromes Operations, Flight Operations, Flight Dispatch, Airworthiness, and Government Safety Instructor’s Training Course).

Valid licenses or certificates of competency in the area of specialization in accordance with the national and international standards and regulations:

Aircraft Maintenance License with ratings related to the courses to be conducted;

OR

Valid Flight Operations Officer’s License (FOO) or valid Cabin Crew or Flight Dispatch Certificate/ License or Commercial Pilot License

Certificate in “train the trainer” course.

Instructor’s Training course

Experience

At least four (4) years’ work experience in aviation safety oversight position

Two (2) years’ teaching experience.

Knowledge and skills

Knowledge of quality systems in higher learning institutions

Knowledge and application of course and training methodology

Good written and verbal communication skills

Knowledge of examination administration and management

Proficiency in computer applications

SENIOR LECTURER, AVIATION SAFETY – KCAA SCALE 7 REF: EASA/AS/15/21 – (1 POST)

Faculty/Department: Aviation Safety & Security Management

Reports To: Head of Department-Aviation Safety and Security Management

Job Purpose: To plan and organize the teaching activities within the department in line with the academic calendar; to perform teaching activities

Responsibilities

Preparing course plans, schemes of work and lesson plans for the section;

Evaluating the section’s training programmes in terms of quality, student feedback, attendance rates, training man-hours etc;

Coordinating with other sections/faculties on teaching facilities and equipment for the proper planning of course delivery;

Participating in review of training manuals, standardization of course ware and other training materials in compliance with applicable regulations;

Implementing quality management system and ensuring compliance to quality standards in the department;

Setting up simulators, laboratories and classroom teaching aids;

Researching on relevant field of study for upgrading/improving current courses and proposing new ones and teaching methods;

Keeping track of, and reporting on, students’ performance;

Providing subject-matter expertise, advice and guidance as required by teaching staff, internal and external stakeholders, including the Authority;

Delivering training in areas of specialization;

Performing any other duties as may be assigned by the Head of Department– Aviation Safety and Security.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in the following disciplines: Aeronautical Engineering or any other relevant and equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

A masters degree will be an added

Valid AMEL license or equivalent certificate of competency in Aviation Safety Management from a recognized institution.

Certificate in “train the trainer” course.

Training in Curriculum

Instructor’s Training

Certificate in supervisory skills

Experience

A minimum of six (6) years relevant work experience in aviation safety oversight, two (2) years of which must be in a supervisory role;

Knowledge and skills

Knowledge of quality systems in higher learning institutions and applicable ICAO requirements

Knowledge and application of course design, training methodology

Knowledge of relevant ICAO standards and national

Good written and verbal communication

Knowledge of examination administration and management

Proficiency in computer applications

ASSISTANT ENGINEER – KCAA SCALE 9 REF: ANS/ENG/28/21 – (3 POSTS)

Responsibilities

Reviewing compliance data on CNS facilities performance to enable development and implementation of corrective

Coordinating with the Senior Engineer – CNS in performing consultancy services for CNS.

Installing, repairing and maintaining CNS facilities;

Ensuring control of quality standards of repair and maintenance for CNS facilities;

Performing any other duty assigned by the Engineer.

Qualifications

Bsc, BTech or Degree in electrical and electronics engineering, telecommunications engineering, or relevant degree in engineering from a recognized institution.

Registerable with the Engineer’s Board of Kenya (EBK).

Literacy in ICT, UNIX, LINUS and spreadsheets will be an added advantage

Below 30 years of age.

Experience

Relevant work experience will be an added advantage.

Knowledge and skills

Knowledge of CNS/ATM system will be an added advantage.

LECTURER II – AVIATION SECURITY – KCAA SCALE 8 REF: EASA/AS/19/21 – (2 POSTS)

Faculty/Department: Aviation Safety & Security

Reports To: Senior Lecturer, Aviation Security

Job Purpose: To plan and manage courses and other training activities in the section.

Responsibilities

Preparing course plans, schemes of work and lesson plans for the section;

Conducting lessons in class

Carrying out research on subject matter for continuous improvement and development of courses.

Participating in review of training manuals, standardization of course ware and other training materials in compliance with applicable regulations;

Setting and marking examinations (written and practical) and complying with relevant policies and guidelines

Keeping track of, and reporting on, students’ performance;

Complying with the quality management procedures and

Participating in the school’s activities as required, such as, the students club, Integrity Committee, Training Needs Assessment Committee etc.

Performing any other duty as assigned by the Senior Lecturer, Aviation

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Engineering, Aviation Management, Humanities and Social Sciences, Education, Physical Sciences, Information Science, or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

Valid license or certificate of competency in aviation security management from a recognized institution.

Instructor’s Training course

Certificate in “train the trainer” course.

Experience

At least four (4) years’ work experience in aviation security safety oversight

Two (2) years’ teaching experience.

Knowledge and skills

Knowledge of quality systems in higher learning institutions and applicable ICAO requirements

Knowledge and application of course and training methodology

Good written and verbal communication skills

Knowledge of examination administration and management

Proficiency in computer operations

How to Apply

Interested candidates are required to submit their application letters quoting the job reference no. on the envelope and application letter, attaching copies of certificates, testimonials and a detailed CV with full contact details of three professional referees to the address below. The applications should be received not later than 9th November 2021.

Details of the job specifications can be obtained from the KCAA website at www.kcaa.or.ke

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority is an equal opportunity employer. Female candidates and persons with disabilities (PWDs) are encouraged to apply. Note, persons with disabilities are required to attach a copy of valid NCPWD membership card.

The Director General

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Aviation House – JKIA

P. O. Box 30163 – 00100

NAIROBI

Only shortlisted Candidates will be contacted.