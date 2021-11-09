Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR, JOB GROUP ‘CPSB 11’ (H) NINE (9) POSTS

The posts for the position will be as follows;

MWINGI CENTRAL SUB COUNTY

Nguni Ward: Mathyakani

MWINGI WEST SUB COUNTY

Kyome/ Thaana Ward: Thokoa and Thaana Nzau

Migwani Ward: Migwani/ Itoloni

KITUI CENTRAL SUB COUNTY

Mulango Ward: Katulani

KITUI RURAL SUB COUNTY

Yatta/ Kwa Vonza Ward: Kwa Vonza

KITUI WEST SUB COUNTY

Kwa Mutonga/ Kithumula Ward: Kwa Mulungu

KITUI SOUTH SUB COUNTY

Kanziku/ Simisi Ward: Keutunda/ Kyanyaa

Ikanga/ Kyatune Ward: Kyatune

Terms of Service: Permanent

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen;

Be a holder of at least a Form Four Certificate KCSE D+ or KCE Division III;

Be a holder of at least a Post-Secondary qualification obtained after undergoing relevant training of not less than 6 months;

Have three(3) years’ experience in a supervisory position in the public or private sector; and

Have knowledge in administration, management and community Development.

Responsibilities

Reporting to the Ward Administrator, the Village Administrator will be responsible for:

Coordinating, managing and supervising the general administrative functions in the village unit;

Generating proposals to assist in developing policies and plans;

Ensuring effective service delivery;

Coordinating development activities to empower the community;

Providing and maintaining infrastructure and facilities of public service;

Facilitating and coordinating citizen participation in the development of policies and service delivery;

Exercising any functions and power delegated by the County Public Service Board under section 86 of the County Governments Act 2012; and

Performing any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.

Salary Scale:

The salary, allowances and other benefits attached to the above positions will be as determined by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

How to Apply

Each application should be accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of relevant academic and professional certificates, National Identity Card or Passport, testimonials and other relevant supporting documents.

Applications should be submitted in a sealed envelope with the position applied for clearly marked on the left side and either hand delivered to the reception desk at the Kitui CPSB offices on Prisons Road, Kitui Town or posted to the following address:

The Board Secretary,

Kitui County Public Service Board,

P.O. Box 33-90200, Kitui.

Important information to all applicants

Applications should reach the Secretary, County Public Service Board on or before THURSDAY, 25 TH NOVEMBER, 2021;

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted;

Shortlisted candidates MUST meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya on leadership and integrity and will be required to produce clearance/compliance certificates from the following agencies: Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Higher Education Loans Board Kenya Revenue Authority Credit Reference Bureau Directorate of Criminal Investigation



The County Government of Kitui is an equal opportunity employer and does not charge commission for its recruitment services. Qualified Women, persons living with disability and those from minority and Marginalized groups are encouraged to apply.