Thursday November 4, 2021 – The Government has sent home over 800 Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA) employees as it reviews its organizational structure.

This follows the submission of a report and recommendations to the board by the KEMSA Immediate Action Plan and Medium-Term Reforms Working Committee.

In a statement to Kenyans on Thursday, the board’s chairperson, Chao Mwadime, said the core operating team will work under a caretaker management that has been appointed to ensure smooth operations.

Mwadime said Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and National Youth Service (NYS) will take over and employees who will be needed back will be recalled after 30 days.

Mwadime further said that the release of staff to work from home is a procedural formality to facilitate the review of the organisational structure and will be undertaken expeditiously.

She added that continuous engagement with staff will continue in the next 30 days.

“All staff will be engaged and appraised throughout the notice period…The necessary counselling and psychological support will be availed to all staff,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST