SUB-WARD ADMINISTRATOR – J/G CPSB 11 (V/NO: 24) (80 POSTS)

The County Government of Bomet intends to recruit Sub-Ward Administrators to serve in the areas as annexed.

Responsibilities

Facilitating inter-governmental relations and conflict resolutions;

Overseeing safe custody of county government assets in the sub-ward;

Coordinating and liaising with other directorates and departments in the ward;

Ensuring compliance with legal, statutory and regulatory requirements;

Enhancing administrative capacity for effective functions and governance at the local level;

Working with local committees to identify and implement development

Disseminating information to the public;

Providing linkage between the office and the community

Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen of sound mind

Be in possession of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade D or its

Must be a person of high integrity

Be a resident of the particular sub-ward.

Self-driven and ability to work under minimal supervision

Team player with good interpersonal and have good communication skills.

Comply with Chapter six of The Constitution of Kenya, (Provide evidence of certificate of Good Conduct).

Terms of Service: 3 Years Contract

NB: Salary and allowances for all the positions is as prescribed by Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC)

How to Apply

Applications can only be submitted online on or before 22nd November, 2021 through Bomet County Public Service Board recruitment portal, cpsbbo met.net. Manual applications will not be accepted. Bomet County residents will be required to indicate their Sub-County and W ard of origin.

Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE) Assistants and ECDE Assistants – Special Schools and Small Homes are required to indicate their preferred ECDE Centre as per the list provided in the appendix(listed in the site)

Clearance documents for purposes of complying with the provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 will be required for those shortlisted and MUST submit, where applicable, Copies of the following clearances during the interview:

Kenya Revenue Authority;

Higher Education Loans Board;

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission;

Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of Good Conduct);

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB); and

For those with higher education certificates (degrees) from outside Kenya, a letter of recognition of qualifications from the Commission for University

Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Please Note:

Bomet County Public Service Board does not charge ANY FEE at any stage of the recruitment. Our official email is cpsb@bomet.go.ke or info@ cpsbbomet.net

The Secretary /C.E.O Public Service Board P.O Box 605-20400

Bomet.

‘’The County Government of Bomet is an equal opportunity employer. Women and Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification’’