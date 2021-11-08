Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Pursuant to Article 235 (1) (b) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and Section 59 (1) (b), of The County Governments Act No.17, 2012, The County Public Service Board of Busia invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill vacant positions in the Department of Public Works, Roads, Transport and Energy as follows:
CLEANING SUPERVISOR III/SENIOR SUPPORT STAFF JOB GROUP “D”-EIGHT (8) POSTS-V/No:34/2021
Responsibilities
- Execute day – to – day office operations support duties as per duty roster to ensure smooth service delivery
- Maintain general cleanliness of office and its environment
- Liaising with the Office administration staff on operational matters
- Filling, typing and Organization of the offices
- Provide mesengerial duties
- Ensuring safety, proper care and maintenance of office property
- Prepare and serve tea for staff
- And any other assigned duties from time to time
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must: –
- Be a Kenyan citizen of sound mind
- Be in possession of a minimum grade of Kenya Certificate of Secondary (KCSE) Mean Grade D(Plain)
- Must be a person of High integrity
- Functional ability to operate computer applications
- Self-driven and ability to work under minimal supervision
- Team player with good interpersonal skill
Mandatory Additional requirements (Chapter VI documents of the constitution of Kenya 2010)
All applicants are expected to attach copies of the following additional documents
- Tax Compliance Certificate
- Clearance from HELB where necessary
- Clearance from the Ethics and anti-corruption commission
- Certificate of good conduct from the police
- CRB Clearance Certificate
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons are invited to make their applications attaching copies of National ID Card, Academic and professional certificates, Chapter Six Documents and any other testimonials and send or Hand Delivered to the undersigned on or before 9th November, 2021 latest 5.00 pm (East African Time) at PORT VICTORIA PLAZA
THE SECRETARY/CEO
COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD
COUNTY GOVERNMENT OF BUSIA
Please Note
- Only shortlisted and successful applicants will be contacted.
- Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification
- The County Public Service Board is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution – Article 232 (1) on fair competition and merit, representation of Kenya’s diverse communities and affording equal employment opportunities to men and women, members of all ethnic groups and persons with disabilities. THEREFORE, PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, THE MARGINALIZED AND THE MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.
- Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.
- It is a criminal offence to present fake certificates/documents.
