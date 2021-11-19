Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 19 November 2021 – An upcoming model identified as Dorris Kagendo has sparked reactions online after she set crazy demands to any man who is willing to marry her.

The voluptuous model is demanding Sh 55 Million, 100 cows, and 66 goats as bride price.

She believes she is very beautiful and that’s why she is making unusual demands.

“You want to marry me? My bride price is Sh 55 Million, 100 cows and 66 goats,” she wrote on social media.

Is she worth the hefty bride price that she is demanding?

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.