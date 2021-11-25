Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 25 November 2021 – A Nigerian preacher, identified as Apostle Peter Tom Udofia, has sparked reactions after marrying a lady who is young enough to be his daughter.

Apostle Udofia, aged 63, is the General Overseer of the Way of Salvation Church of Jesus Christ and the lady he married sings in the choir.

The wedding was held last month but the photos surfaced online recently.

The 18 year-old-lady will be his second wife.

Many across the internet called out the pastor for using his position as a man of God to mislead young ladies.

The majority of Netizens felt that the age gap between the bishop and the lady is so huge.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.