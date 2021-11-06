Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Vacancies at Caremax Health Ltd

Caremax Health is a US-Diaspora Health Initiative and your “one-stop-shop out-patient facility” that offers a wide range of services aimed at meeting patient needs in a holistic manner. We are located at Juja City Mall along Thika Road & Gateway mall Mombasa Rd, Opposite SGR. We are seeking to recruit capable, motivated and resolute professionals to fill the following positions for our new upcoming Inpatient Branch which is located along Kiambu Road:

Health Record Officer (6 Positions)

Job Summary:

Reporting to the Director of Clinical Operations, the Health Record Officer will primarily be responsible for providing quality Customer care, coding of diseases and Notifications on NHIF Portal and other Medical insurances

Duties and Responsibilities

Creating and maintaining master index;

Updating patient master index;

Directing patients to relevant clinics;

Scheduling of patients to the consultants and specialist clinics;

Assigning codes to diseases and surgical procedures according to the International Classification of Diseases and Procedures in Medicine and updating on the NHIF Portal;

Preparing Health records and reports; and

Any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor

Requirements for Health Officer Job

Be a Kenyan Citizen;

Be a holder of a Diploma in Health Records and Information Technology from an institution recognized in Kenya.

Excellent communication, interpersonal and analytical skills with meticulous attention to detail

Computer literacy, with proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

Ability to work effectively with a team in a culturally diverse environment

How to Apply:

If you feel you meet the above mentioned requirements, apply before the close of business on 30th Nov 2021.

NB: All Candidates should have their valid practicing licenses available

Interested candidates should send a copy of updated resume to careers@caremaxhealthkenya.com immediately, quoting the job title. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted