Records Management Internship

6 Interns

RECORDS MANAGEMENT

Bachelor’s degree in Information Science/Records and Archives Management/Library Science, Knowledge of Electronics Documents and Records Management Systems (EDRMS).

Other Requirements

Be a Kenyan youth aged between 21 and 35 years.

Must have completed their training and graduated in the last three (3) years from a recognized Institution.

Must provide a certificate of proficiency in ICT.

Should have a Credit Bureau Certification. (CRB)

Should not have done internship in any other organization.

Should provide Certificate of Good Conduct during the selection.

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES:

Must be a person of integrity.

Must be goal oriented, dynamic, self-driven and diligent individual.

Should possess good interpersonal, communications skills and be a team player.

INTERNSHIP DURATION

The Internship positions will be for a period of twelve (12) months.

STIPEND

This is a non-remunerative position, however, the selected Interns will be paid a stipend of twenty-five thousand (Kshs.25,000) per month.

WORK STATION

Successful applicants may be deployed either to the TSC Headquarters or County offices.

How To Apply

Applications should be submitted online through TSC recruitment portal Website: www.tsc.go.ke

Candidates who meet the above requirements should submit their applications by Monday 22nd November, 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Note

This is purely an Internship Programme for a maximum period of one year and will not lead to automatic employment at the TSC.

Selected Interns shall be required to have a personal accident insurance to cover for personal risks during the internship period. They will also be required to have medical insurance cover by the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) or any other reputable medical insurance firm.

Interested and qualified? Go to Teachers Service Commission on www.tsc.go.ke to apply