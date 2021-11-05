Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



RE: ADVERTISEMENT OF VACANT POSITION AT KENYA WATER INSTITUTE

Applications are invited from suitable qualified candidates for the following vacant Positions;

ADVERT NO. 8/11/2021- REGISTRAR – SCALE KW6 ( 5 ) POST

Salary scale: Kshs. 48,739 x 2, 690 -67, 569PM

House allowance: Kshs. 28,000

Commuter allowance: Kshs. 7,000

Annual leave allowance: Kshs. 1/3 of Basic Salary

Medical Cover: As existing in the KEWI scheme

Terms of service: Permanent and pensionable

Qualifications

For appointment to this scale, a candidate must meet the following requirements:

Must have served satisfactorily in the scale of Lecturer, KW6 for a minimum period of four (4) years or served in an equivalent scale in a training/research environment;

A Master’s degree in a relevant lecturing field in any of the following disciplines will be an added advantage: Water / Civil

/ Mechanical / Electrical / Irrigation Engineering, Hydrology, Geology, Hydrogeology, Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, Physical Sciences, Natural Sciences, Land Surveying and Social Science, Environmental Science, Education and any other relevant qualification from a recognized University;

A Bachelor’s degree in a relevant lecturing field in any of the following disciplines: Water / Civil / Mechanical / Electrical / Irrigation Engineering, Hydrology, Geology, Hydrogeology, Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, Physical Sciences, Natural Sciences, Land Surveying and Social Science, Environmental Science, Education and any other relevant qualification from a recognized University;

Certificate in Training of Trainers course;

Computer Literacy;

Fulfill the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution

Responsibilities

Teaching specified subjects in accordance with the syllabus;

Preparing teaching/learning materials and teaching aids;

Setting, moderate, and marking course work / examinations;

Assisting in developing and reviewing curriculum;

Guiding and counseling students;

Evaluating training programmes;

Carrying out research under the guidance of a Senior Lecturer;

Assist in development and preparation of work plans;

Attend and participate in seminars workshops & conferences in relevant fields;

Participate in the department meetings and other activities for effective and efficient management of the department;

Participate in academic trips of the department;

Academic Adviser to students

Personal Attributes

Organizational, analytical, managerial and decision making skills;

Creativity and innovation;

Technical Problem solving;

Resource management skills;

Integrity and commitment to producing results;

Passion for continuous professional development

How to Apply

Interested persons with the required background, experience and competence are invited to send their application(s) with detailed CV and testimonials. The applications should reach the Director, P.O. BOX 60013 – 00200, NAIROBI. Tel. 0722207757 on or before 15th December, 2021

NB: Women and Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply.