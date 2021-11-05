Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



CHARGE HAND, JOB GROUP ‘CPSB 11’ (H) FIVE (5) POSTS

Terms of Service: Permanent

Responsibilities

Carry out, general repairs and maintenance in line with their areas of specialization (plumbing Electrical, and Mechanical);

Responsible for record keeping, allocation of duties, management of workshops and training of junior staff in line with their areas of specialization (Electrical, plumbing and Mechanical).

Offer advice on functional behavior of machine system;

Monitors and troubleshoot operating equipment; and

Routine machinery maintenance, service & repairs.

Qualifications

Shown merit and ability in work performance and results Have a Government Trade Test Certificate Grade III/II in the area of specialization (Electrical, plumbing and Mechanical);

Possess such other qualification as may be approved by the County Public Service Board.

Demonstrate experience in plant machinery maintenance;

Diploma in motor plant mechanic is an added advantage;

Minimum KCSE C or its equivalent;

Ability to concentrate for long hours;

Demonstrate experience in handling plant/hydraulic equipment; and

Typical soft skills (attributes) that would be regularly applied to the job: Communication Skills, Interpersonal skills, Exhibit team work.

Salary Scale:

The salary, allowances and other benefits attached to the above positions will be as determined by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

How to Apply

Each application should be accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of relevant academic and professional certificates, National Identity Card or Passport, testimonials and other relevant supporting documents.

Applications should be submitted in a sealed envelope with the position applied for clearly marked on the left side and either hand delivered to the reception desk at the Kitui CPSB offices on Prisons Road, Kitui Town or posted to the following address:

The Board Secretary,

Kitui County Public Service Board,

P.O. Box 33-90200, Kitui.

Important information to all applicants

Applications should reach the Secretary, County Public Service Board on or before THURSDAY, 25 TH NOVEMBER, 2021;

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted;

Shortlisted candidates MUST meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya on leadership and integrity and will be required to produce clearance/compliance certificates from the following agencies: Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Higher Education Loans Board Kenya Revenue Authority Credit Reference Bureau Directorate of Criminal Investigation



The County Government of Kitui is an equal opportunity employer and does not charge commission for its recruitment services. Qualified Women, persons living with disability and those from minority and Marginalized groups are encouraged to apply.