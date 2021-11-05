Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The National Cohesion and Integration Commission was established to facilitate and promote equality of opportunity, good relations, harmony and peaceful co-existence between persons of different ethnic and racial communities of Kenya and to advise the Government on all aspects thereof.

The Commission intends to recruit highly professional self-driven individuals to fill the following vacant positions:

DRIVER 1, JOB GRADE NCIC 8 – FIVE (5) POSTS

Overall Job Summary

This position is responsible for provision of transportation services for authorized persons as well as goods, timely and consistent maintenance of assigned vehicles, maintenance of assigned work ticket and ensuring security of the vehicle on and off the road

Responsibilities

Driving the vehicle as authorized;

Ensuring security and safety of the vehicle, passengers and goods on and of the road;

Maintaining daily work ticket;

Carrying out routine checks on vehicle’s cooling, oil, electrical and brake systems and tyre pressure;

Detecting and reporting vehicle defects on time;

Ensuring vehicle cleanliness;

Ensuring routine service and maintenance of the vehicle;

Reporting accidents promptly and following up on police abstracts; and

Inspecting vehicles and keeping up-to-date insurance documents.

Qualifications

For appointment to this Grade an officer must have:-

Minimum three(3) years’ experience as a driver

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade D or its equivalent;

Valid Class BCE Driving License free from any endorsement;

Suitability test /Occupational Trade Test Grade 1 for drivers;

First-Aid Certificate Course lasting not less than one (1) week from St. John Ambulance or Kenya Institute of Highways and Building Technology (KIHBT) or any other recognized Institution.

Certificate of good conduct from the Kenya Police Service;

Attended a refresher course for drivers lasting not less than one(1) week within three (3) years at Kenya Institute of Highway and Building Technology (KIHBT) or any other recognized institution;

Certificate in Computer application skills; and

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Salary and allowances

Salary range : Ksh. 17,050 – 30,000

House allowance : Ksh.10,000

Commuter allowance : Ksh. 5,000

Airtime allowance : Ksh. 1,000

Terms of service

The above positions are permanent and pensionable positions based on satisfactory completion of the six (6) months’ probation period

Documents required

Applicants should present originals of the following documents during the interview if shortlisted:

National Identity Card/Passport

Academic and professional certificates and transcripts;

Any other supporting documents and testimonials; and

Valid and current clearances from the following bodies:

– Kenya Revenue Authority

– Higher Education Loans Board

– Any of the Registered Credit Reference Bureaus

-Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

-Directorate of Criminal Investigations (Police Clearance Certificate).

Submit recommendations from a relevant professional body

How to Apply

Applicants are requested to make their applications ONLINE through the Commission’s recruitment portal accessible through https://recruitment.cohesion.or.ke.

All applications should be submitted together with detailed curriculum vitae, a copy of ID/Passport, copies of academic certificates, testimonials and any other relevant supporting documents. The documents are to be uploaded in the portal.

All applications should be submitted on or before 25th November,2021 by 5.00 p.m. (East African Time

All applications should be submitted on or before 25th November,2021 by 5.00 p.m. (East African Time