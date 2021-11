Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Youth Employment Project

POSITION: Senior Field Officer (33 positions)

REPORTING TO: Field Manager

START DATE: 10th January 2022

LOCATION: Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Kwale and Turkana Counties

DURATION: 1 Month

DEADLINE: 30th November 2021

ELIGIBILITY: Position open to local Kenyan hires only

About Innovations for Poverty Action:

Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems. In close partnership with decision makers — the policymakers, practitioners, investors, and donors working with the poor around the world — IPA designs and evaluates potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations, the most rigorous evaluation method available. We also mobilize and support these decision makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.

About the Project:

IPA is evaluating a nationwide focused Youth Employment Project (YEP). IPA has been tasked with developing and implementing all aspects of baseline and follow-up surveys of two impact evaluations on jobs and youth employment. As part of this project, data will be collected, and impact evaluations will be carried out in order to analyse the impact of different interventions included under different components. This study will inform policy and the literature on entrepreneurship in developing countries.

About the Position:

The Senior Field Officer under the general supervision of the Field Manager and within the limits of Innovations for Poverty Action-Kenya policies and procedures coordinates the facilitation of field activities and functions within IPAK. Below is a list of some of the general duties and responsibilities of the Senior Field Officer, to be carried out as needed according to the determination of the Field Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in bench testing and piloting of the survey tool on SurveyCTO to ensure it is up to

Data collection management which includes leading a team conducting phone surveys and provide feedback on Survey CTO programming, assist in survey translations, overseeing, monitoring, and conducting data

Work closely with the SRA/FM to ensure that all work schedules are received by the enumerators every morning before any activities

Ensure all teams have sufficient work for the day based on the work schedules and make changes/adapt if

Ensure that all the teams have all necessary material/tools required for data This must be made available on time.

Attend an intensive training and assist in coordinating the project staff

Assist in preparing the training materials for the field

Lead a team of FOs during pilot practice and provide feedback on questionnaire and Survey CTO

Ensure completion of scheduled activities each day in a timely manner including updating reports of work accomplished and call

Organizing data collected by enumerators, providing feedback on day-to-day operations and survey

Conduct back-checks and enforce feedback from HFCs that will inform data quality and monitor

Operations management which includes tracking and updating inventory of all project items, participating in general procurement and logistics for the project and liaising with the operations department for necessary

Human resource management which includes: Supervision, monitoring and evaluation of

Develop and discuss a supervision plan with the project

Monitor staff attendance and updating attendance records including leave and to enforce all human resource policies and procedures in coordination with IPAK’s Senior Human Resource and Admin Manager and the Senior Research Associate

Other tasks as assigned by the RM/SRA/FM.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in social sciences, public policy, or related

2-3 years of field management experience with extensive experience implementing data collection and supervising

Prior work experience in data collection using SurveyCTO and managing electronic data collection

Excellent management and organizational skills

Demonstrated ability to manage data collection at various levels (planning, piloting, collecting, backchecking, financial budgeting and reporting, human resources and team building)

Flexible, self-motivated, and able to manage multiple tasks efficiently

Advanced user of Microsoft Office suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint)

Excellent communication and interpersonal

How to Apply

Please click here to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview.

DISCLAIMER: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being performed by the Field Officer. The statements are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible duties, tasks, and responsibilities. Management reserves the right to amend and change responsibilities to meet organizational needs as necessary. Please note that IPA will never request any form of payment from an applicant. Applicants are encouraged to confirm the information listed above with IPA.