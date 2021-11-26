Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Youth Employment Project
POSITION: Senior Field Officer (33 positions)
REPORTING TO: Field Manager
START DATE: 10th January 2022
LOCATION: Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Kwale and Turkana Counties
DURATION: 1 Month
DEADLINE: 30th November 2021
ELIGIBILITY: Position open to local Kenyan hires only
About Innovations for Poverty Action:
Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems. In close partnership with decision makers — the policymakers, practitioners, investors, and donors working with the poor around the world — IPA designs and evaluates potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations, the most rigorous evaluation method available. We also mobilize and support these decision makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.
About the Project:
IPA is evaluating a nationwide focused Youth Employment Project (YEP). IPA has been tasked with developing and implementing all aspects of baseline and follow-up surveys of two impact evaluations on jobs and youth employment. As part of this project, data will be collected, and impact evaluations will be carried out in order to analyse the impact of different interventions included under different components. This study will inform policy and the literature on entrepreneurship in developing countries.
About the Position:
The Senior Field Officer under the general supervision of the Field Manager and within the limits of Innovations for Poverty Action-Kenya policies and procedures coordinates the facilitation of field activities and functions within IPAK. Below is a list of some of the general duties and responsibilities of the Senior Field Officer, to be carried out as needed according to the determination of the Field Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist in bench testing and piloting of the survey tool on SurveyCTO to ensure it is up to
- Data collection management which includes leading a team conducting phone surveys and provide feedback on Survey CTO programming, assist in survey translations, overseeing, monitoring, and conducting data
- Work closely with the SRA/FM to ensure that all work schedules are received by the enumerators every morning before any activities
- Ensure all teams have sufficient work for the day based on the work schedules and make changes/adapt if
- Ensure that all the teams have all necessary material/tools required for data This must be made available on time.
- Attend an intensive training and assist in coordinating the project staff
- Assist in preparing the training materials for the field
- Lead a team of FOs during pilot practice and provide feedback on questionnaire and Survey CTO
- Ensure completion of scheduled activities each day in a timely manner including updating reports of work accomplished and call
- Organizing data collected by enumerators, providing feedback on day-to-day operations and survey
- Conduct back-checks and enforce feedback from HFCs that will inform data quality and monitor
- Operations management which includes tracking and updating inventory of all project items, participating in general procurement and logistics for the project and liaising with the operations department for necessary
- Human resource management which includes: Supervision, monitoring and evaluation of
- Develop and discuss a supervision plan with the project
- Monitor staff attendance and updating attendance records including leave and to enforce all human resource policies and procedures in coordination with IPAK’s Senior Human Resource and Admin Manager and the Senior Research Associate
- Other tasks as assigned by the RM/SRA/FM.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:
- Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in social sciences, public policy, or related
- 2-3 years of field management experience with extensive experience implementing data collection and supervising
- Prior work experience in data collection using SurveyCTO and managing electronic data collection
- Excellent management and organizational skills
- Demonstrated ability to manage data collection at various levels (planning, piloting, collecting, backchecking, financial budgeting and reporting, human resources and team building)
- Flexible, self-motivated, and able to manage multiple tasks efficiently
- Advanced user of Microsoft Office suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint)
- Excellent communication and interpersonal
How to Apply
Please click here to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview.
DISCLAIMER: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being performed by the Field Officer. The statements are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible duties, tasks, and responsibilities. Management reserves the right to amend and change responsibilities to meet organizational needs as necessary. Please note that IPA will never request any form of payment from an applicant. Applicants are encouraged to confirm the information listed above with IPA.
