RE: ADVERTISEMENT OF VACANT POSITION AT KENYA WATER INSTITUTE

Applications are invited from suitable qualified candidates for the following vacant Positions;

ADVERT NO. 8/11/2021- LECTURER/RESEARCHER – SCALE KW6 ( 30 ) POST

Salary scale: Kshs. 48,739 x 2, 690 -67, 569PM

House allowance: Kshs. 28,000

Commuter allowance: Kshs. 7000

Annual leave allowance: Kshs. 1/3 of Basic Salary

Medical Cover: As existing in the KEWI scheme

Terms of service: Permanent and pensionable

The Lecturer reports and is responsible to the Principal Lecturer of the Institute. Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail:

Qualifications

A Bachelor’s degree in a relevant lecturing field in any of the following disciplines: Water / Civil / Mechanical / Electrical / Irrigation Engineering, Hydrology, Geology, Hydrogeology, Physical sciences, Natural Sciences, Land Surveying; Social Science, Environmental Science, Mathematics, Education and other relevant qualifications from a recognized University;

Fulfill the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution;

Computer Literate

Responsibilities

Teaching specified subjects in accordance with the syllabus;

Preparing teaching/learning materials and teaching aids;

Setting and marking course work / examinations;

Carrying out research under the guidance of a Senior Lecturer;

Assist in development and preparation of work plans;

Attend and participate in seminars workshops conferences etc in relevant fields;

Participate in the department meetings and other activities for effective and efficient management of the department.

Personal Attributes

Organizational, analytical, managerial and decision making skills;

Creativity and innovation;

Technical Problem solving;

Integrity and commitment to producing results;

Passion for continuous professional development

How to Apply

Interested persons with the required background, experience and competence are invited to send their application(s) with detailed CV and testimonials. The applications should reach the Director, P.O. BOX 60013 – 00200, NAIROBI. Tel. 0722207757 on or before 15th December, 2021

NB: Women and Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply.