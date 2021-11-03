Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 18, 2021 – Three terrorists who escaped from Kamiti Maximum Prison on Sunday have finally been arrested in Kitui County.

The trio, Musharraf Abdalla, Joseph Juma and Mohammed Abdi, were reportedly trying to flee to the neighbouring Somalia when they were pounced on.

The arrest ends with a three-day manhunt.

The convicts are being transported to Nairobi County.

Following their escape on Tuesday, November 16th, President Uhuru Kenyatta held a crisis meeting at State House with security officials.

In the meeting, the President announced the sacking of Commissioner General of Prisons Service, Wycliffe Ogallo.

Ogallo was replaced by Brigadier (Rtd) John Warioba who is a decorated soldier.

Heavily armed detectives raided Magereza House commando-style and whisked Ogallo away after which they accompanied him home.

The President also ordered the State Department of Correctional Services to sanction disciplinary action against all Kenya Prisons Service personnel who were on duty when the security breaches occurred; which action shall include redeployment and immediate suspension of all affected officers.

Here are photos of the terrorists when they were arrested

The Kenyan DAILY POST