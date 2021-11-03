Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 23, 2021 – The Three terror convicts who escaped Kamiti Maximum Security Prison have been moved to Anti-terror Police Unit Headquarters.

The three suspects, Musharaf Abdallah Akhulunga alias Shukri, Mohamed Abdi Ali Abikas alias Mohamed Ali Abikar and Joseph Juma Odhiambo, are said to be undergoing torture at the ATPU Headquarters as the police squeeze more information out of them.

This explains why the 3 terrorists were begging the police who arrested them in Kitui last week to just kill them instead of taking them back to Kamiti and eventually ATPU headquarters.

The Kahawa Law Court allowed the State to hold them for another 10 days pending ongoing investigations.

The detectives have so far recovered two phones, flash disks, and a white paper inscribed with two phone numbers that are crucial in the case against the three in the Kamuluyuni area in Kitui County.

The head of Kenya Police Reservists, Mr. Komu Kilonzi, revealed a confession that led to retrieving the gadgets after searching the spiky thickets.

“We’ve been combing the thicket since their arrest on Thursday because the terrorists confessed to us they had a mobile phone which got lost in the forest,” Kilonzo stated.

According to the police, this crucial evidence revealed that they were using Google maps to walk for more than 300 Kilometers.

Also, the police are looking to understand how they were able to escape from Kamiti and avoid police checks and detections.

