Position: Finance and Admin Manager – 3 positions

Amref Health Africa a not-profit-organization is the largest international health development organization based in Africa. Working with and through African communities, health systems and governments, Amref Health Africa’s vision is for lasting health change in Africa and is committed to improving the health of people in Africa by partnering with and empowering communities and strengthening health systems. More information about the organization can be found at www.amref.org

Amref Health Africa in Kenya seeks to recruit a Finance and Administration Manager. The Finance and Administration Manager (FAM) will report to the COP and will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of budgeting; financial management and reporting; contract/sub-award procurement and management; human resources management, asset management, logistics, and prime award. The FAM will oversee all activity operations.

Responsibilities

Financial Management

Establish and maintain financial management and accounting control systems for program expenditures and support audits.

Participate in ongoing analysis, forecasting and review of project pipelines report.

Lead in the annual budget planning, periodical forecasting, modification and realignment as required

Ensure accurate recording of all financial transactions in Amref financial management system.

Maintain effective timelines and quality control process for financial and operational deliverables and financial management processes

Review and process the recording of accounting activities (vouchers, journal entries, cash receipts, allocations) in appropriate systems to ensure accurate reporting.

In collaboration with the technical team, prepare annual workplan budgets and provide ongoing management and monitoring throughout project implementation

Develop and maintain a filing system for financial documents in readiness for audits or tax reporting purposes.

Periodically assess the efficiency and effectiveness of finance and administration procedures in relation to the timely delivery of technical activities at an optimum cost.

Support the COP in interpreting financial data for decision-making and effectively managing financial risks.

Lead assessment of staff and subrecipients financial management capacity, ensure capacity strengthening on finance policies and regulations, as needed.

Lead efforts to close audit financial management findings in a timely way.

Reporting

Establish and maintain internal financial and reporting control procedures to ensure compliance with Amref and USAID regulations

Provide timely financial reporting with detailed Budget vs. Actuals and by Component to Chief of Party (COP)

Prepare quarterly expenditure reports and burn rate projections.

Develop annual, quarterly and ad-hoc financial plans and reports for the project as requested by Amref leadership and USAID.

Prepare VAT reports and other reports as required

Compliance

Ensure statutory compliance with local laws and USAID rules and regulations and Amref policies and procedures relating to finance and administration.

Advise and train employees on USAID contract and compliance topics, policies, and procedures.

Subaward and Vendor Management

Lead preparation and oversight of procurement and subcontracts for the project, in accordance with USAID and Amref requirements.

Lead assessment of subrecipients financial management capacity.

Strengthen the capacity of subawards on compliance and finance policies and regulations, as needed.

Negotiate and manage subawards & consulting agreements.

Exercise due diligence and management of partner relationship

Qualifications & Competencies

Master’s degree in Business Administration, Accounting, Finance, Human Resources, or other relevant fields.

Certified/Chartered Public Accountant (CPA) or equivalent qualification is required for this position.

A minimum of 10 years of experience supervising overall financial and administration operations of donor-funded activities (e.g., teams of human resource, logistics, grant/contract, and finance staff) of similar dollar value.

Demonstrated financial management, analytical and computer skills, with emphasis on budgeting and financial analysis.

Familiarity with US Government (USG) Federal Acquisition Regulations and USG contracting rules is a plus

Knowledge of local law in taxation and local regulatory reporting procedures.

Demonstrated skills and experience in financial management, accounting, USAID compliance, human resources management, local labor law, and contracts management.

Demonstrated ability to engage effectively with external strategic partners, donors, and stakeholders.

Skills

Technical savvy and strong computer skills, IT systems familiarity.

Demonstrated team and people management abilities with a focus on growing staff, mentoring and coaching junior professionals.

A thoughtful systems thinker with grounded, pragmatic understanding of the complexities of our work.

Outstanding cross-cultural communication skills, including the ability to relate respectfully with staff at all levels, ages, genders, nationalities and orientations as well as across work areas.

Demonstrated strong written and oral presentation skills.

Demonstrated leadership of large and diverse teams.

Demonstrated excellent management skills and ability to lead and motivate multidisciplinary, multicultural teams

How to Apply

To apply send your CV to executive@flexi-personnel.com by 15th November 2021. Indicating Finance and Admin Manager as the email subject.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement.

Amref Health Africa is committed to safeguarding and promoting welfare of children and young people and vulnerable adults and expects staff to share this commitment. Amref is an equal opportunity employer and has a non- smoking environment policy.