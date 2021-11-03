Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The National Cohesion and Integration Commission was established to facilitate and promote equality of opportunity, good relations, harmony and peaceful co-existence between persons of different ethnic and racial communities of Kenya and to advise the Government on all aspects thereof.

The Commission intends to recruit highly professional self-driven individuals to fill the following vacant positions:

ASSISTANT OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR II, JOB GRADE NCIC 7 – THREE (3) POSTS

Overall Job Summary

This position is responsible for the office management function and offering support to all administrative activities carried out in the Commission.

Responsibilities

This is the entry grade for this cadre. An officer at this level will work under the guidance of a senior officer.

Taking oral dictation;

Managing e-office;

Word and data processing;

Operating office equipment;

Attending to visitors/clients;

Handling telephone calls and appointments;

Maintaining office diary and travel itineraries;

Ensuring security of office records equipment and documents, including classified materials;

Preparing responses to simple routine correspondence;

Establishing and monitoring procedures for record keeping of correspondence and file movements;

Maintaining an up to date filing system in the office;

Ensuring security, integrity and confidentiality of data;

Managing office protocol and etiquette;

Supervising office cleanliness; managing petty cash; and

Undertaking any other office administrative services duties that may be assigned.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade a candidate must have:-

Diploma in Secretarial Studies from the Kenya National Examinations Commission;

OR

Business Education Single and GRADE Certificates (BES & GC) from the Kenya National Examination Commission in the following subjects:-

Shorthand III (minimum 80 w.p.m.), Typewriting III (50 w.p.m)/ Computerized Document Processing III, Office Management III/Office Administration and Management III, Business English III/Communications II, Secretarial Duties II, Office Practice II, Commerce II.

Certificate in computer application skills; and Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Salary and allowances

Salary range : Ksh. 25,313 – 40,000

House allowance : Ksh. 16,500

Commuter allowance : Ksh. 8,000

Airtime allowance : Ksh. 1,500

Terms of service

The above positions are permanent and pensionable positions based on satisfactory completion of the six (6) months’ probation period

Documents required

Applicants should present originals of the following documents during the interview if shortlisted:

National Identity Card/Passport

Academic and professional certificates and transcripts;

Any other supporting documents and testimonials; and

Valid and current clearances from the following bodies:

– Kenya Revenue Authority

– Higher Education Loans Board

– Any of the Registered Credit Reference Bureaus

-Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

-Directorate of Criminal Investigations (Police Clearance Certificate).

Submit recommendations from a relevant professional body

How to Apply

Applicants are requested to make their applications ONLINE through the Commission’s recruitment portal accessible through https://recruitment.cohesion.or.ke.

through the Commission’s recruitment portal accessible through https://recruitment.cohesion.or.ke. All applications should be submitted together with detailed curriculum vitae, a copy of ID/Passport, copies of academic certificates, testimonials and any other relevant supporting documents. The documents are to be uploaded in the portal.

All applications should be submitted on or before 25th November,2021 by 5.00 p.m. (East African Time