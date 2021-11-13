Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Field Interviewers

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics in collaboration with other stakeholders will be undertaking the 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (2022 KDHS) for a period of six (6) months. The Bureau invites applications from suitably qualified Kenyans to fill the following position: –

Terms of engagement: Temporary (six (6) months)

Ref: KNBS/FI/1/2021

No. of Posts: Five (5) per County

Keeping a record of call backs to enable him/her assess progress, and address challenges;

Recording comments and questions from respondents which were not adequately answered;

Submitting the completed questionnaires appropriately;

Submitting field reports to the Supervisors;

Editing work to ensure accuracy and completeness before submitting;

Attending all the relevant trainings and demonstrating competency;

Ensuring that data confidentiality is guaranteed;

Undertaking any, other work-related assignments as maybe assigned from time to time.

Requirements for Appointment:

Must be a Kenyan citizen;

Should have completed at least secondary School level of education, with a minimum of C- (minus) or its equivalent and a Certificate/Diploma;

Applicants with Bachelor Degrees from a recognized institution will have an added advantage;

Must be conversant with the main local language/dialect of the area of work;

Should possess good communication skills;

Should be a team player;

Must be available for a period of an uninterrupted seven (7) months from the date of recruitment.

Applicants should fill and submit.

How To Apply

Applicants should fill and submit to the relevant/applicable County Statistics Office hard copies of the employment application form for 2022 KDHS Ref. 93-1-6 which is available in the KNBS county offices/KNBS website accompanied by copies of academic, professional and other relevant certificates, transcripts and testimonials. The reference number for the post should be clearly marked on the envelope and addressed to:

The Director-General

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics

P. O. Box 30266 – 00100

NAIROBI

Applications must be received not later than 19th November, 2021 and only successful candidates will be contacted.

KENYA NATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.

DIRECTOR GENERAL