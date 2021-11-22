Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 08 November 2021 – Detectives have arrested the mastermind behind the disappearance of over Sh45 Million, from bank accounts belonging to unsuspecting Kenyans.

Nelson Kipkemoi, 22, was picked by banking fraud detectives from his hideout in Mulot, Narok County after he was linked to an underground web of fraudsters that have been siphoning money from bank accounts belonging to innocent Kenyans.

The suspect targeting bank accounts operated by a leading bank in the country is reported to have fraudulently acquired money from accounts belonging to 481 customers, who are on mobile banking platforms.

Kipkemoi shall be arraigned at Milimani law courts, to answer to his crimes in accordance with the law.

Should you have any information that may assist our detectives arrest more suspects in relation to this crime, do not hesitate to contact us on our #FichuakwaDCI anonymous hotline line 0800722203.

BY DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.