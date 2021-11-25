Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) is a Commercial and Strategic State Corporation is mandated to maintain, operate, improve, and regulate all sea and inland waterway ports in Kenya. KPA aspires to position the Port of Mombasa as a competitive regional hub. The Port of Mombasa is a gateway to East and Central Africa and is one of the busiest Ports along the East African coastline. The Port provides direct connectivity to over 80 ports worldwide and is linked to a vast hinterland comprising Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Northern Tanzania, Southern Sudan, Somalia, and Ethiopia by road.

To enhance institutional capacity to deliver strategy, KPA is seeking to recruit highly motivated and results oriented individuals to fill the following position.

POSITION: DOCKER GRADE HG4 (200 POSTS)

Reporting to the Gang Supervisor, the job holder will handle cargo manually in stevedoring and other shore handling operations.

Qualifications

At Least Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education KCSE Grade D or its equivalent

Physically fit

Good Communication skills

Responsibilities

Lock and unlock manual spreaders before the container is lifted from or onto the ship

Signal crane operators and reach stacker operators when lifting and stacking

Handle and carry operational gears from one berth to the other

Sling and un-sling out of gauge containers/loose cargo

Physically guide the equipment operator in positioning of containers onto either terminal trailer, ship, or other road/rail

Physically handle and carry packages during stripping, verification, surveys and stuffing

Always comply with safe working procedures

Comply with Staff Regulations, Harbour Regulations 1970, Circulars and Notices issued/revised from time to time

How to Apply

If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the relevant criteria for the role above, please submit your application on-line including duly signed application letter, Academic (KCSE certificate only), copy of National Identity Card and Curriculum vitae (CV).

For full details about this position and how to apply, kindly log onto the Kenya Ports Authority Careers Portal https://kpa.co.ke/Careers/Pages/default.aspx

Email or hard copy applications will not be accepted. Only those applications submitted through the e-recruitment portal will be considered. To be considered, your application must be received not later than 8th December 2021.

Kenya Ports Authority is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE) and committed to diversity and gender equality. Canvasing will lead to automatic disqualification.