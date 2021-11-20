Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 11 November 2021 – 20-year-old Shirleen Mukami has touched the hearts of many Kenyans after she narrated on Twitter how she was dumped by her boyfriend when she was heavily pregnant.

When she informed her boyfriend about the pregnancy, he denied responsibility and urged her to terminate it.

She even fell into depression at some point and almost committed suicide.

Shirleen has been taking care of her 5-month-old son singlehandedly and the journey has been tough because she is jobless.

Read her painful story through the Twitter threads below.

Below are photos of Shirleen and her baby.

