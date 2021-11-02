Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 30 November 2021 – Two unscrupulous businessmen were arrested in Langata, Nairobi packaging counterfeit Balozi, Black Ice and Gilbeys.

The suspects, who are identified as Daniel Kiprop and Ezekiel Busienei, were nabbed by detectives, following a tip-off from the public.

The residents became suspicious after they spotted lorries entering and leaving a residential house in the area daily.

The concerned residents informed the police, who raided the house and discovered that it had been turned into a light industry.

The two men have been making a killing selling the counterfeit alcoholic brands in bars and wines and spirits shops across the country.

They are currently cooling their heels at Langata police station.

See the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.