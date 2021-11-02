Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



WARD ADMINISTRATOR, JOB GROUP ‘CPSB 06’ (N) TWO (2) POSTS

The posts for the position will be as follows;

MWINGI NORTH SUB COUNTY

Tseikuru

KITUI SOUTH SUB COUNTY

Ikutha

Terms of Service: Permanent

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen;

Be a holder of a Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines; Public Administration, Business Administration, Business Management, Community Development or any other social science from a recognized university;

Have relevant knowledge and experience in administration, management or community development of not less than three (3) years in middle level management;

Demonstrated merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results; and

Post graduate qualification in management or public administration will be an added advantage.

Responsibilities

Reporting to the Deputy Sub County Administrator, the Ward Administrator will be responsible for:

Coordinating, managing and supervising the general administrative functions in the ward unit;

Ensuring effective service delivery;

Facilitating and coordinating citizen participation in the development of policies, plans and service delivery;

Facilitating, mobilizing and ensuring prudent utilization of resources;

Overseeing safe custody of Government assets in the area of jurisdiction;

Coordinating and monitoring development activities;

Ensuring compliance with the legal, statutory and regulatory requirements in the area of jurisdiction;

Supervising the provision and maintenance of infrastructure and facilities for public services;

Promoting and ensuring compliance with national values and principles of good governance; and

Performing any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.

Salary Scale:

The salary, allowances and other benefits attached to the above positions will be as determined by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

How to Apply

Each application should be accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of relevant academic and professional certificates, National Identity Card or Passport, testimonials and other relevant supporting documents.

Applications should be submitted in a sealed envelope with the position applied for clearly marked on the left side and either hand delivered to the reception desk at the Kitui CPSB offices on Prisons Road, Kitui Town or posted to the following address:

The Board Secretary,

Kitui County Public Service Board,

P.O. Box 33-90200, Kitui.

Important information to all applicants

Applications should reach the Secretary, County Public Service Board on or before THURSDAY, 25 TH NOVEMBER, 2021;

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted;

Shortlisted candidates MUST meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya on leadership and integrity and will be required to produce clearance/compliance certificates from the following agencies: Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Higher Education Loans Board Kenya Revenue Authority Credit Reference Bureau Directorate of Criminal Investigation



The County Government of Kitui is an equal opportunity employer and does not charge commission for its recruitment services. Qualified Women, persons living with disability and those from minority and Marginalized groups are encouraged to apply.