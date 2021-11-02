Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Pursuant to Article 235 (1) (b) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and Section 59 (1) (b), of The County Governments Act No.17, 2012, The County Public Service Board of Busia invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill vacant positions in the Department of Public Works, Roads, Transport and Energy as follows:
ADMINISTRATION OFFICER I – JOB GROUP “K”) -TWO (2) POSTS- V/No:33/2021
Qualifications
- Must be a Kenyan citizen
- Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following Disciplines:-Public Administration, Business Administration/Management, International Studies, or any other social sciences from a recognized institution
- Certificate in computer applications from a recognized institution
- Demonstrated merit and ability as reflected in work performance
Responsibilities
- Planning of Office Accommodation and layout
- Lead budgeting process, procurement and coordinate financial record information and
- Maintain and monitor staff performance information as per service charter
- Ensure staff training and welfare is managed as per laid down municipal scheme of
- Facilitating transport and travelling services
- Maintain and updating furniture and office equipment inventory
- Ensure payment of utility bills
- Facilitate movement of assets
- Facilitate general Maintenance of building and furniture
- Facilitating logistics for meetings, conferences and other special events
- Collection and collating data on development activities
- Providing input in organizing public participation awareness.
- Any other duties assigned by the immediate supervisor
Mandatory Additional requirements (Chapter VI documents of the constitution of Kenya 2010)
All applicants are expected to attach copies of the following additional documents
- Tax Compliance Certificate
- Clearance from HELB where necessary
- Clearance from the Ethics and anti-corruption commission
- Certificate of good conduct from the police
- CRB Clearance Certificate
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons are invited to make their applications attaching copies of National ID Card, Academic and professional certificates, Chapter Six Documents and any other testimonials and send or Hand Delivered to the undersigned on or before 9th November, 2021 latest 5.00 pm (East African Time) at PORT VICTORIA PLAZA
THE SECRETARAY/CEO
COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD
COUNTY GOVERNMENT OF BUSIA
Please Note
- Only shortlisted and successful applicants will be contacted.
- Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification
- The County Public Service Board is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution – Article 232 (1) on fair competition and merit, representation of Kenya’s diverse communities and affording equal employment opportunities to men and women, members of all ethnic groups and persons with disabilities. THEREFORE, PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, THE MARGINALIZED AND THE MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.
- Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.
- It is a criminal offence to present fake certificates/documents.
NOTE THAT DIRECT OR INDIRECT CANVASING WILL LEAD TO AUTOMATIC DISQUALIFICATION
