The National Cohesion and Integration Commission was established to facilitate and promote equality of opportunity, good relations, harmony and peaceful co-existence between persons of different ethnic and racial communities of Kenya and to advise the Government on all aspects thereof.

The Commission intends to recruit highly professional self-driven individuals to fill the following vacant positions:

FINANCE OFFICER, JOB GRADE NCIC 6 – TWO (2) POSTS

Overall Job Summary

This position is responsible for offering support to the Accountant in performing daily accounting activities which include analysis, reconciliation and verification of accounting documents.

Responsibilities

Compiling and analyzing information required in the budgetary process;

Taking part in processing medium term expenditure and revised estimated budget and taking initial action on budget monitoring;

Taking part in preparing budgets for recurrent and development votes;

Taking part in counter checking expenditure commitments;

Taking part in evaluating and scrutinizing expenditure proposals;

Monitoring expenditure on programmes on periodic basis; and

Preparing briefs on budget and expenditure trends.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade a candidate must have:-

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: – Commerce(Finance option), Economics, Business Administration( Finance option), Business Management (Finance option) Finance or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Certified Public Accountant II(CPA II) by Kenya Accounts and Secretaries Examination Council (KASNEB) or any other relevant qualification form a recognized institution; and Certificate in computer application skills

Salary and allowances

Salary range : Ksh. 56,775 – 80,00

House allowance : Ksh. 28,000

Commuter allowance : Ksh. 10,000

Airtime allowance : Ksh. 1,500

Terms of service

The above positions are permanent and pensionable positions based on satisfactory completion of the six (6) months’ probation period

Documents required

Applicants should present originals of the following documents during the interview if shortlisted:

National Identity Card/Passport

Academic and professional certificates and transcripts;

Any other supporting documents and testimonials; and

Valid and current clearances from the following bodies:

– Kenya Revenue Authority

– Higher Education Loans Board

– Any of the Registered Credit Reference Bureaus

-Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

-Directorate of Criminal Investigations (Police Clearance Certificate).

Submit recommendations from a relevant professional body

How to Apply

Applicants are requested to make their applications ONLINE through the Commission’s recruitment portal accessible through https://recruitment.cohesion.or.ke.

All applications should be submitted together with detailed curriculum vitae, a copy of ID/Passport, copies of academic certificates, testimonials and any other relevant supporting documents. The documents are to be uploaded in the portal.

All applications should be submitted on or before 25th November,2021 by 5.00 p.m. (East African Time)