Position: Finance and Admin Manager – USAID

Location: Mombasa

Reporting to: Operations Director

LVCT Health is an established Kenyan NGO that is renowned for its implementation of health programs at scale in Kenya. Through its vision of Healthy Empowered Communities, LVCT Health is a leader in designing and implementation of innovative HIV prevention and treatment approaches, sexual and reproductive sexual and Gender based violence programs reaching the most vulnerable populations. The organization works with government and other stakeholders at national and county levels.

LVCT Health is seeking to hire a Finance and Admin Manager – USAID to establish and maintain sound financial management practices and ensure the Organization’s compliance with LVCT Health and Donor procedures, rules and regulations.

Responsibilities

Provide leadership to finance and operations aspects of the organization, including general administrative processes, financial management, sub award management, accounting, and logistics.

Establish and maintain sound and transparent accounting and fiscal control procedures for financial, sub award and operations aspects of project.

Ensure compliance of financial and operations systems with LVCT Health policies and procedures, Donor rules and regulation, award requirements, and Government of Kenyan laws.

Develop, analyze and monitor program budgets; monitor and track obligations and expenditures against budgets.

Manage project procurement processes.

Advise senior leadership regularly on financial and operations-related matters.

Provide technical assistance, as needed, to local partners on financial compliance and reporting.

Prepare and submit annual, quarterly and any ad hoc financial and accrual reports to Donors,

Contribute to the development of high-quality work plans, quarterly and annual reports, financial reports, and any other reports required by Donors

Liaise with Internal Audit & Compliance Manager and external auditors in the review of project financial management.

Supervise other project-based administrative, finance, procurement, administrative and contract & grants staff.

Qualifications

A Master’s degree in Business, Accounting, Finance or related field relevant to the position requirements.

Professional certification (CPA) is a requirement and a member of ICPAK.

At least 7 years of experience in financial management for large complex projects, of which at least five years were working in the field of international development.

At least 3 years of experience working with USAID funding mechanisms

Proven track record in operations leadership.

Experience in the use Microsoft Navision Accounting Software

Highly innovative and motivated organisational leader

Willingness to travel to the field offices.

Required Competencies

Collaboration – ability to develop networks, build alliances, and collaborate across boundaries to build strategic relationships and achieve common goals.

Creativity/innovation – ability to develop new insights into situations, question conventional approaches, encourage new ideas and innovations, and design and implement new or cutting-edge programs/processes.

Influencing/negotiating – ability to persuade others, build consensus through give and take, and gain cooperation from others to obtain information and accomplish goals.

Managing people – ability to build and manage workforce based on organization goals, budget, considerations, and staff needs.

How to Apply

To apply send your CV to recruit@flexi-personnel.com by 15th November 2021. Indicating Finance and Admin Manager – USAID as the email subject.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement