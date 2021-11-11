Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The County Government of Nakuru, under the leadership of H.E. Hon. Lee Kinyanjui has rolled out a 6 months paid Internship Programme for 550 interns, that is geared towards giving unemployed graduates an opportunity for hands-on training for skills acquisition to enhance future employability.

CATEGORIES;

CERTIFICATE HOLDERS – 165 Opportunities (Stipend: Ksh15,000.00 per month)

Qualifications

A Certificate from a recognized institution in the following areas of specialization/study (with a course duration lasting not less than 3 months)

Have no previous work experience related to their area of study

Course Code: Area of Specialization

C/INT/01/2021 :HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

C/INT/02/2021:TOURISM AND WILDLIFE

C/INT/03/2021 :RECORDS MANAGEMENT

C/INT/04/2021 :INFORMATION & COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY

C/INT/05/2021 :LIVESTOCK (Animal Health , Animal Production)

C/INT/06/2021:COMMERCE

C/INT/07/2021:MARKETING

C/INT/08/2021:BUSSINES ADMINISTRATION

C/INT/09/2021: INFORMATION AND MASS COMMUNICATION

C/INT/10/2021: NURSING

C/INT/11/2021: NUTRITION AND DIETETICS

C/INT/12/2021: MEDICAL ENGINEERING

C/INT/13/2021: MEDICAL LABORATORY

C/INT/14/2021: PHYSIOTHERAPY

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by down loading the ‘Internship application form from the Nakuru County website www.nakuru.go.ke

A dully filled form and copies of ID, KCSE, Certificate/Diploma/Degree certificates and certificate of good conduct should be sent by POST or COURIER SERVICES on or before 22nd November, 2021 in a sealed envelope with the Course Code clearly indicated on the top of the envelope and addressed to;

Secretary,

Nakuru County Public Service Board, Public Works Building – Prisons Road,

P.O. Box 2870-20100,

NAKURU

(No hand delivered applications will be accepted).

County Government of Nakuru is an equal opportunity employer. Youth, Women and Persons Living with Disabilities, Marginalized and Minority communities are encouraged to apply. Canvasing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.