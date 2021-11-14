Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Management Trainee – Civil Engineer-14 Positions

Job Reference: NCWSC/TD/MT.CE/2021

Grade 5

Reports To: Coordinators (Engineering, Operations & Maintenance, Environment & Compliance and Production)

Position Summary

This is job opening is attributed to the continued growth and a need to strengthen their team. They are looking for self-motivated, qualified, competent, seasoned and talented professionals capable of operating in a fast paced and demanding environment.

Nairobi Water and sewerage company Limited is mandated to provide water and sanitation services within the county of Nairobi.

Broad Function

Under the supervision of the Engineering Coordinator, carry out planning, design, construction and supervision of Engineering projects. He/She is also expected to plan and carry out Operation and Maintenance of Water and Wastewater Systems.

Responsibilities

Under supervision, carry out engineering planning, design and supervision of water and sewerage extensions, upgrades and associated works.

Collect and analyze data on new and rehabilitation works in the field. Supervise Civil Engineering works.

Prepare tender documents for the construction works to be undertaken.

Coordinate and supervise the work of Technicians, Operators and Draughtsman.

Oversee technical operations and maintenance of both sewer and water reticulation systems to ensure that the systems achieve their optimal operational efficiency.

Monitoring and evaluation of technical works.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from recognized learning institution.

Registered as Graduate Engineer with EBK/IEK.

Have completed their bachelor’s degree in the last five years.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Note: The holder of the position will be deployed upon successful completion of a one and half years training period.

How to Apply

If you meet the requirements for the position, send your application in confidence, clearly indicating your name and daytime contacts.

Kindly include your detailed and updated CV with three referees including their daytime contacts. Also include testimonials and copies of academic and professional qualifications. Remember to include the job reference number of the job applied for in the application.

Seal the application envelope and indicate on the top the job reference number.

Send or Deliver the application to the address below.

Managing Director

Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company Limited

Kampala Road, Off Enterprise Road, Industrial Area,

P.O. Box 30656 – 00100

Nairobi – Kenya

Application Deadline: 10th December 2021, 4 p.m

The recruitment team will contact shortlisted candidates only.

Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.

Nairobi City Water and Services company is an equal opportunity employer.