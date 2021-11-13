Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



AGRICULTURAL OFFICER, JOB GROUP ‘CPSB 09’ (K) THIRTEEN (13) POSTS

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Responsibilities

Coordinating activities in one of the following areas; Crop Production, Land Development, Agricultural

Extension and Project Management;

Managing information desks within the division; and

Any other lawful duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must;

Be a Kenyan Citizen;

Have a Bachelors of Science [BSc.] degree in any of the following fields: Food Science, Home Economics, Agriculture, Horticulture, Agriculture Economics, Natural Resource Management, Agribusiness, Agriculture Extension, Agriculture Education, or any other relevant and equivalent qualification from a recognized University;

Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognized institution

Meet the requirements of Articles 10, 232 and Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010;

Salary Scale:

The salary, allowances and other benefits attached to the above positions will be as determined by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

How to Apply

Each application should be accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of relevant academic and professional certificates, National Identity Card or Passport, testimonials and other relevant supporting documents.

Applications should be submitted in a sealed envelope with the position applied for clearly marked on the left side and either hand delivered to the reception desk at the Kitui CPSB offices on Prisons Road, Kitui Town or posted to the following address:

The Board Secretary,

Kitui County Public Service Board,

P.O. Box 33-90200, Kitui.

Important information to all applicants

Applications should reach the Secretary, County Public Service Board on or before THURSDAY, 25 TH NOVEMBER, 2021;

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted;

Shortlisted candidates MUST meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya on leadership and integrity and will be required to produce clearance/compliance certificates from the following agencies: Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Higher Education Loans Board Kenya Revenue Authority Credit Reference Bureau Directorate of Criminal Investigation



The County Government of Kitui is an equal opportunity employer and does not charge commission for its recruitment services. Qualified Women, persons living with disability and those from minority and Marginalized groups are encouraged to apply.