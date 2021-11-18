Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Youth Employment Project (YEP)

POSITION: Field Officer (118 positions)

REPORTING TO: Senior Field Officer

START DATE: 10th January 2022

LOCATION: Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Kwale and Turkana Counties

DURATION: 1 Month

DEADLINE: 30th November 2021

ELIGIBILITY: Position open to local Kenyan hires only

About Innovations for Poverty Action:

Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems. In close partnership with decision makers — the policymakers, practitioners, investors, and donors working with the poor around the world — IPA designs and evaluates potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations, the most rigorous evaluation method available. We also mobilize and support these decision makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.

About the Project:

IPA is evaluating a nationwide focused Youth Employment Opportunities Project (YEP). IPA has been tasked with developing and implementing all aspects of baseline and follow-up surveys of two impact evaluations on jobs and youth employment. As part of this project, data will be collected, and impact evaluations will be carried out in order to analyse the impact of different interventions included under different components. This study will inform policy and the literature on entrepreneurship in developing countries.

About the Position:

The Field Officer under the general supervision of the Senior Field Officer and within the limits of Innovations for Poverty Action-Kenya policies and procedures coordinates the facilitation of field activities and functions within IPAK. Below is a list of some of the general duties and responsibilities of the Field Officer, to be carried out as needed according to the determination of the Senior Field Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Data collection using SurveyCTO; assist with translations, piloting surveys and actual data collection by telephone and adhering to the study protocol

Ensure proper screening of respondents for identification and administration of informed consent

Interacting with study respondents and project partners with the highest level of integrity and

Providing feedback during debriefs on data collection and survey instruments that will inform and monitor improvements in project operations

Ensure that data integrity is maintained always and minimize errors in data collection and

Completion of scheduled activities each day in a timely manner including keeping logs of work accomplished and callbacks as assigned by the SFO and the YEP management

Maintain project inventory (electronic devices, stationery, etc) in a safe and secure manner, frequently updating the SFO and YEP management on their status

FO will be required to attend intensive training prior to data collection and thereafter as may be required

Other tasks as assigned by the SFO /FM/SRA/RM

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in social sciences, public policy, or related

2-3 years of field research

Previous experience in translation and survey

Demonstrated experience in data collection at various levels (planning, piloting, and collecting)

Excellent planning and organizational

Flexible, self-motivated, and able to manage multiple tasks efficiently under minimum supervision

Effective communication skills with fluency in English and Swahili languages

Previous tablet-based survey experience/computer

Demonstrated ability to work in a demanding environment with great interpersonal

How to Apply

Please click here to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview.

DISCLAIMER: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being performed by the Field Officer. The statements are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible duties, tasks, and responsibilities. Management reserves the right to amend and change responsibilities to meet organizational needs as necessary. Please note that IPA will never request any form of payment from an applicant. Applicants are encouraged to confirm the information listed above with IPA.