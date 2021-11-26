Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Youth Employment Project (YEP)
POSITION: Field Officer (118 positions)
REPORTING TO: Senior Field Officer
START DATE: 10th January 2022
LOCATION: Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Kwale and Turkana Counties
DURATION: 1 Month
DEADLINE: 30th November 2021
ELIGIBILITY: Position open to local Kenyan hires only
About Innovations for Poverty Action:
Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems. In close partnership with decision makers — the policymakers, practitioners, investors, and donors working with the poor around the world — IPA designs and evaluates potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations, the most rigorous evaluation method available. We also mobilize and support these decision makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.
About the Project:
IPA is evaluating a nationwide focused Youth Employment Opportunities Project (YEP). IPA has been tasked with developing and implementing all aspects of baseline and follow-up surveys of two impact evaluations on jobs and youth employment. As part of this project, data will be collected, and impact evaluations will be carried out in order to analyse the impact of different interventions included under different components. This study will inform policy and the literature on entrepreneurship in developing countries.
About the Position:
The Field Officer under the general supervision of the Senior Field Officer and within the limits of Innovations for Poverty Action-Kenya policies and procedures coordinates the facilitation of field activities and functions within IPAK. Below is a list of some of the general duties and responsibilities of the Field Officer, to be carried out as needed according to the determination of the Senior Field Officer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Data collection using SurveyCTO; assist with translations, piloting surveys and actual data collection by telephone and adhering to the study protocol
- Ensure proper screening of respondents for identification and administration of informed consent
- Interacting with study respondents and project partners with the highest level of integrity and
- Providing feedback during debriefs on data collection and survey instruments that will inform and monitor improvements in project operations
- Ensure that data integrity is maintained always and minimize errors in data collection and
- Completion of scheduled activities each day in a timely manner including keeping logs of work accomplished and callbacks as assigned by the SFO and the YEP management
- Maintain project inventory (electronic devices, stationery, etc) in a safe and secure manner, frequently updating the SFO and YEP management on their status
- FO will be required to attend intensive training prior to data collection and thereafter as may be required
- Other tasks as assigned by the SFO /FM/SRA/RM
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:
- Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in social sciences, public policy, or related
- 2-3 years of field research
- Previous experience in translation and survey
- Demonstrated experience in data collection at various levels (planning, piloting, and collecting)
- Excellent planning and organizational
- Flexible, self-motivated, and able to manage multiple tasks efficiently under minimum supervision
- Effective communication skills with fluency in English and Swahili languages
- Previous tablet-based survey experience/computer
- Demonstrated ability to work in a demanding environment with great interpersonal
How to Apply
Please click here to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview.
DISCLAIMER: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being performed by the Field Officer. The statements are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible duties, tasks, and responsibilities. Management reserves the right to amend and change responsibilities to meet organizational needs as necessary. Please note that IPA will never request any form of payment from an applicant. Applicants are encouraged to confirm the information listed above with IPA.
