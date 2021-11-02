Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
ENFORCEMENT OFFICER – J/G CPSB 15 (V/NO: 23) (100 POSTS)
Reporting to the Supervisor or Head of Security/Enforcement at the County.
Responsibilities
- Enforcement of County government laws
- Guarding County Government Property
- Respond to incidents, and limit exposure
- Reporting security incidences/breaches
- Carrying out investigations and making reports
- Carrying out and reporting security risks
- Managing the operations of the contracted security service providers
- Managing access control systems, employee and visitors’ identification
- Any other duties as may be assigned by the Supervisor
Qualifications
- Be a Kenyan citizen of sound mind
- Holder of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE)
- Must be a person of high integrity
- Self-driven and ability to work under minimal supervision
- Team player with good interpersonal and communication skills
- Comply with Chapter six of The Constitution of Kenya, 2010 (Provide evidence of certificate of Good Conduct).
Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable
NB: Salary and allowances for all the positions is as prescribed by Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC)
How to Apply
Applications can only be submitted online on or before 22nd November, 2021 through Bomet County Public Service Board recruitment portal, cpsbbo met.net. Manual applications will not be accepted. Bomet County residents will be required to indicate their Sub-County and W ard of origin.
Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE) Assistants and ECDE Assistants – Special Schools and Small Homes are required to indicate their preferred ECDE Centre as per the list provided in the appendix(listed in the site)
Clearance documents for purposes of complying with the provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 will be required for those shortlisted and MUST submit, where applicable, Copies of the following clearances during the interview:
- Kenya Revenue Authority;
- Higher Education Loans Board;
- Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission;
- Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of Good Conduct);
- Credit Reference Bureau (CRB); and
- For those with higher education certificates (degrees) from outside Kenya, a letter of recognition of qualifications from the Commission for University
Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Please Note:
Bomet County Public Service Board does not charge ANY FEE at any stage of the recruitment. Our official email is cpsb@bomet.go.ke or info@ cpsbbomet.net
The Secretary /C.E.O Public Service Board P.O Box 605-20400
Bomet.
‘’The County Government of Bomet is an equal opportunity employer. Women and Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification’’
