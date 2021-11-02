Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



ENFORCEMENT OFFICER – J/G CPSB 15 (V/NO: 23) (100 POSTS)

Reporting to the Supervisor or Head of Security/Enforcement at the County.

Responsibilities

Enforcement of County government laws

Guarding County Government Property

Respond to incidents, and limit exposure

Reporting security incidences/breaches

Carrying out investigations and making reports

Carrying out and reporting security risks

Managing the operations of the contracted security service providers

Managing access control systems, employee and visitors’ identification

Any other duties as may be assigned by the Supervisor

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen of sound mind

Holder of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE)

Must be a person of high integrity

Self-driven and ability to work under minimal supervision

Team player with good interpersonal and communication skills

Comply with Chapter six of The Constitution of Kenya, 2010 (Provide evidence of certificate of Good Conduct).

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

NB: Salary and allowances for all the positions is as prescribed by Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC)

How to Apply

Applications can only be submitted online on or before 22nd November, 2021 through Bomet County Public Service Board recruitment portal, cpsbbo met.net. Manual applications will not be accepted. Bomet County residents will be required to indicate their Sub-County and W ard of origin.

Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE) Assistants and ECDE Assistants – Special Schools and Small Homes are required to indicate their preferred ECDE Centre as per the list provided in the appendix(listed in the site)

Clearance documents for purposes of complying with the provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 will be required for those shortlisted and MUST submit, where applicable, Copies of the following clearances during the interview:

Kenya Revenue Authority;

Higher Education Loans Board;

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission;

Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of Good Conduct);

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB); and

For those with higher education certificates (degrees) from outside Kenya, a letter of recognition of qualifications from the Commission for University

Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Please Note:

Bomet County Public Service Board does not charge ANY FEE at any stage of the recruitment. Our official email is cpsb@bomet.go.ke or info@ cpsbbomet.net

The Secretary /C.E.O Public Service Board P.O Box 605-20400

Bomet.

‘’The County Government of Bomet is an equal opportunity employer. Women and Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification’’