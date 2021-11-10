Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



PROGRAMME ASSISTANT II – J/G CPSB 11 (V/NO: 30) (10 POSTS)

The officer will be reporting to the Programme Officer

Responsibilities

Updating framework effective service delivery engagements between County Government Departments and other

Participating in County Government Agenda, projects, programs and its interventions for effective support and communicate to the

Participating in development of the annual work plan and budget with other technical officers in line with Governor’s

Participate in assigned community support

Ensuring the core information from all departments is available

Perform any other duties that may be assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Must be a Kenyan Citizen

Diploma in Social Science, Business Administration, Public Administration or

Ability to handle multiple tasks, set priorities, meet deadlines and develop innovative recommendations and solutions to problems

Team player with good interpersonal and communication

Comply with Chapter six of The Constitution of Kenya,

Terms of Service: 3 Years Contract

NB: Salary and allowances for all the positions is as prescribed by Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC)

How to Apply

Applications can only be submitted online on or before 22nd November, 2021 through Bomet County Public Service Board recruitment portal, cpsbbo met.net. Manual applications will not be accepted. Bomet County residents will be required to indicate their Sub-County and W ard of origin.

Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE) Assistants and ECDE Assistants – Special Schools and Small Homes are required to indicate their preferred ECDE Centre as per the list provided in the appendix(listed in the site)

Clearance documents for purposes of complying with the provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 will be required for those shortlisted and MUST submit, where applicable, Copies of the following clearances during the interview:

Kenya Revenue Authority;

Higher Education Loans Board;

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission;

Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of Good Conduct);

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB); and

For those with higher education certificates (degrees) from outside Kenya, a letter of recognition of qualifications from the Commission for University

Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Please Note:

Bomet County Public Service Board does not charge ANY FEE at any stage of the recruitment. Our official email is cpsb@bomet.go.ke or info@ cpsbbomet.net

The Secretary /C.E.O Public Service Board P.O Box 605-20400

Bomet.

‘’The County Government of Bomet is an equal opportunity employer. Women and Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification’’