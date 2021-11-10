Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
PROGRAMME ASSISTANT II – J/G CPSB 11 (V/NO: 30) (10 POSTS)
The officer will be reporting to the Programme Officer
Responsibilities
- Updating framework effective service delivery engagements between County Government Departments and other
- Participating in County Government Agenda, projects, programs and its interventions for effective support and communicate to the
- Participating in development of the annual work plan and budget with other technical officers in line with Governor’s
- Participate in assigned community support
- Ensuring the core information from all departments is available
- Perform any other duties that may be assigned from time to time
Qualifications
- Must be a Kenyan Citizen
- Diploma in Social Science, Business Administration, Public Administration or
- Ability to handle multiple tasks, set priorities, meet deadlines and develop innovative recommendations and solutions to problems
- Team player with good interpersonal and communication
- Comply with Chapter six of The Constitution of Kenya,
Terms of Service: 3 Years Contract
NB: Salary and allowances for all the positions is as prescribed by Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC)
How to Apply
Applications can only be submitted online on or before 22nd November, 2021 through Bomet County Public Service Board recruitment portal, cpsbbo met.net. Manual applications will not be accepted. Bomet County residents will be required to indicate their Sub-County and W ard of origin.
Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE) Assistants and ECDE Assistants – Special Schools and Small Homes are required to indicate their preferred ECDE Centre as per the list provided in the appendix(listed in the site)
Clearance documents for purposes of complying with the provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 will be required for those shortlisted and MUST submit, where applicable, Copies of the following clearances during the interview:
- Kenya Revenue Authority;
- Higher Education Loans Board;
- Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission;
- Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of Good Conduct);
- Credit Reference Bureau (CRB); and
- For those with higher education certificates (degrees) from outside Kenya, a letter of recognition of qualifications from the Commission for University
Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Please Note:
Bomet County Public Service Board does not charge ANY FEE at any stage of the recruitment. Our official email is cpsb@bomet.go.ke or info@ cpsbbomet.net
The Secretary /C.E.O Public Service Board P.O Box 605-20400
Bomet.
‘’The County Government of Bomet is an equal opportunity employer. Women and Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification’’
