Youth Liaison Officer

Purpose:

This role will provide county level youth coordination support to the USAID Empowered Youth Project.

Reports To:

The Youth Officer will report to the USIU-Africa Project Field Outreach Coordinator.

Project Responsibilities:

Lead on youth coordination activities.

Recruit and select youth to join the program.

Provide technical training on entrepreneurship, career development and life skills transformation.

Liaison with youth groups as need arises.

Undertake field visits and meetings with project staff, donors and partners.

Facilitate partnerships and engagement activities with county governments.

Provide support to relevant staff at partner level during project visits to enhance their capacity.

Present project updates and reports to the line manager.

Support in coordinating training session at select counties.

Research Responsibilities:

Design online data collection instruments.

Planning and collecting data using a variety of methods including but not limited to field data collection, key informant interviews, telephone, and online surveys.

Coordinate field surveys.

Assist with drafting and editing of project reports.

Developing, implementing and evaluating key stakeholder interviews.

Undertake desk reviews, data analysis and data visualization.

The Youth Liaison Officer will be expected to perform other relevant duty as may be required by the line supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience:

Undergraduate degree in Business or Social Sciences.

Minimum of 2-years’ experience working with the youth.

Experience working on youth related projects in Isiolo, Kakamega, Kisumu, Nakuru, Kiambu, and Mombasa will be an added advantage.

Adept with business and entrepreneurial skills.

High degree of discipline to interact and work with youth.

Ability to work under tight schedules and meet deadlines.

Data collection, analysis and visualization skills.

Quality results oriented and team player

How To Apply

If you have the requisite qualifications and experience and desire to work as a team member in a modern, progressive, international and multicultural institution where you can make a difference, please apply. Interested applicants must indicate on the subject line of their email address the specific position they are applying for, provide current CVs, copies of educational certificates and transcripts, names and addresses of three referees, current salary and benefits, telephone and e-mail contacts to the address below by 5.00pm, Friday, October 29, 2021.

Director of Administration,

United States International University – Africa,

P. O. Box 14634 – 00800, Nairobi, Kenya

Email: jobs@usiu.ac.ke

Web: http://www.usiu.ac.ke