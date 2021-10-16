Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 16, 2021 – Machakos County Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, is one of the Ukambani leaders who are in a celebratory mood after the Wiper candidate in Nguu Masumba Ward by-election, Eisho Mwaiwa, was defeated by an independent candidate, Timothy Maneno.

In the mini poll held on Thursday, Maneno garnered 2902 votes against Mwaiwa’s 1601.

Mwaiwa was being supported by Wiper party boss, Kalonzo Musyoka, while Maneno was being supported by Makueni Governor, Prof Kivutha Kibwana, and his Kitui counterpart, Charity Ngilu.

Reacting to the Wiper humiliation, Mutua said the by-election is an indication that Kalonzo is no longer the Ukambani kingpin and the Kamba people need a change of leadership.

“If you look at the recent Nguu/Masumba by-election, 73 percent rejected Kalonzo and Wiper and said that they want to be liberated. The time has expired for Kalonzo and you cannot keep saying that you are the kingpin of Ukambani,” Mutua said.

