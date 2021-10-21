Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 21, 2021 – COTU Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has warned seasoned news anchor, Jeff Koinange, that his relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta would ultimately be his downfall if Deputy President William Ruto takes office after the 2022 General Election.

Speaking on JKLive, Atwoli alluded to a scenario where the mountain would be dealt a raw deal if Ruto succeeded President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He issued a warning to Jeff, noting that he would sooner or later cross paths with the law, and face arrest for his affiliation with Uhuru.

“Where is your security Jeff? You will have a problem.

“Are you not related to President Uhuru Kenyatta?” Atwoli asked.

“What does that have to do with anything?” Jeff posed.

“You will be the first person to be arrested because of your affiliations with the likes of Atwoli.

“Before you get any lawyer to bail you out, you will have answered so many questions,” he stated.

Moreover, Atwoli alleged that the multiple businesses Jeff has in Kenya and South Africa risks facing major disruptions if Ruto took office.

However, Jeff denied having any businesses in South Africa.

Atwoli reiterated that the Mt Kenya region would have to safeguard their interests and pick a suitable candidate.

“I understand political dynamics in Kenya.

“I have seen popular leaders and they did not become President. People will turn up to vote in 2022 in big numbers,” he added.

