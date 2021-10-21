Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, October 21, 2021 – COTU Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has warned seasoned news anchor, Jeff Koinange, that his relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta would ultimately be his downfall if Deputy President William Ruto takes office after the 2022 General Election.
Speaking on JKLive, Atwoli alluded to a scenario where the mountain would be dealt a raw deal if Ruto succeeded President Uhuru Kenyatta.
He issued a warning to Jeff, noting that he would sooner or later cross paths with the law, and face arrest for his affiliation with Uhuru.
“Where is your security Jeff? You will have a problem.
“Are you not related to President Uhuru Kenyatta?” Atwoli asked.
“What does that have to do with anything?” Jeff posed.
“You will be the first person to be arrested because of your affiliations with the likes of Atwoli.
“Before you get any lawyer to bail you out, you will have answered so many questions,” he stated.
Moreover, Atwoli alleged that the multiple businesses Jeff has in Kenya and South Africa risks facing major disruptions if Ruto took office.
However, Jeff denied having any businesses in South Africa.
Atwoli reiterated that the Mt Kenya region would have to safeguard their interests and pick a suitable candidate.
“I understand political dynamics in Kenya.
“I have seen popular leaders and they did not become President. People will turn up to vote in 2022 in big numbers,” he added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
People like Atwoli are notorious pimp with monthly salary over 4 million and underestimated wealth hiding under the shadows of honest
workers the question is if he is a honest and clean Secretary General of trade could he be a threat for him self and others who try to climb above him and if it’s true he got his wealth in honest way then only time will tell.He is a scary pot belly chubby like a bull dog pimp and afraid of Dp Ruto becoming the next president so far Kenyans are waiting of what will happen next because most of his closest Western leaders have had enough of him and suffer under his trash talks including his first wife Roselinder simiyu who avoid atwolis name because she fears many people will perceive leveraging her relationship with his husband to vie as Kenyans speculate could he be drunk or possessed with power as secretary in trade and according to his warnings speculating it could be his downfall because of the relationship with Uhuru, if the deputy ruto takes office 2022 could it be the beginning worst nightmares for Atwoli problems or the direct results of his ruthless trash talks according political dynamic in Kenya on how he puts it and may be many Kenyans fail to see over unseen forces,as Kenyans want the biggest change of there lives its time for dynasties soon have to realize An arrogant rich and a humble poor both need help! Till luxury becomes a thing of the past ,equality will remain a thing of the future.