Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 4, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has been on the receiving end after a recent financial documents leak – The Pandora Papers – made public by the International Consortium for Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

On Monday, the world woke up to a massive trove of private financial records that exposed the secretive offshore accounts used to hide billions of dollars from tax authorities.

The revelations were part of close to 12 million files titled The Pandora Papers. The report linked Uhuru’s family to offshore bank accounts and companies valued at over Ksh3.3 billion.

The papers further detailed that the Kenyatta family, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, Uhuru, his sisters and brothers have amassed wealth offshore in Panama and the British Virgin Islands.

The exposé broke the internet with the hashtag Ksh3.5 trillion, PandoraPapers, trending across the globe.

In Kenya, hashtag client 13173 – a code used by Swiss advisors in Panama to refer to the Kenyatta family was trending.

A section of Deputy President William Ruto’s allies claimed that the report created a paradigm shift within the political scene.

“When you preach water and drink wine! This guy lectured us day in and day out on corruption yet it’s the only thing he leads from the front on!

“Thank God for international media as he has managed to muzzle local media.

Appears his 40 days are up!” Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika, stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST